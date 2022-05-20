The man accused of gunning down 10 Black people during a racist rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo last weekend was back in court on Thursday.

Payton Gendron, 18, wore orange prison fatigues and a white face mask as he appeared for the pre-trial felony hearing at the county court in Buffalo, according to AFP.

He said nothing during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.

Several of the suspect's family members were in the courtroom, according to tweets by reporters with local media.

Judge Craig Hannah adjourned the case until June 9 for further proceedings.

"The defendant continues to remain held without bail," the prosecutor, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, said in a statement.

"There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury," he added.

Gendron is accused of killing ten people and wounding three others during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo.

Prior to the shooting, Gendron uploaded a manifesto to the internet, warning of “white genocide”, citing low birthrates among people of European heritage across the globe, and higher birthrates among non-white populations.

A document posted online by the suspect detailed his initial plans weeks before the shooting.

According to the document, obtained by the Washington Post, Gendron refers to the local Tops supermarket as “attack area 1,” also noting two other areas in the city where he can “shoot all blacks.”

Gendron pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree murder after the shooting. Authorities are weighing the possibility of adding hate crime and terrorism charges.