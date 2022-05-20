The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, on Thursday published aerial photographs of Israeli towns located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

According to the group’s announcement, the aerial photographs were obtained through intelligence gathering raids by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operated by the organization.

The Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip have purchased and developed, with the assistance of Iran, unmanned aerial vehicles for intelligence and assault missions.

Islamic Jihad recently uncovered the UAV it operates in the Gaza Strip and which was used during an attack on IDF vehicles on the Gaza border.

On September 7, 2019, the UAV attacked IDF vehicles and returned to its base at the end of the mission. In a video released by the organization following the attack, the UAV is seen throwing an explosive device at a number of IDF vehicles near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.