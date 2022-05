What is the significance of Lag Ba’omer, the 33rd day of the Omer counting? Why do thousands stream to the Galilee tomb of the renowned second century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, and what is the Torah concept of prayer at the grave of the righteous?

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the main lesson that we can learn from the lives of the righteous.