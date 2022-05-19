Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to arrive in Israel next week to discuss the restoration of the countries' respective ambassadors following the years-long diplomatic crisis between them.

This is the first public visit of a senior Turkish figure to Israel following President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey last March.

Kan News reported that there is one detail which is causing problems with the visit: the Turkish minister's desire to ascend the Temple Mount, without being accompanied by any Israelis.

Çavuşoğlu's desire has ignited a debate within the Israeli government, and the Shabak opposes his visit to the Temple Mount

The Turkish minister's visit to Israel was postponed due to the month of Ramadan and the fear that his visit could have exacerbated tensions during that month