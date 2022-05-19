Bnei Akiva UK published a newsletter in which it congratulated two of its members who became a lesbian couple before quickly deleting the notice, the Jewish News reported.

In the initial newsletter which was sent out, the couple were congratulated on their recent engagement with a 'mazel tov' announcement. Within a few hours, an 'amended' version of the newsletter was sent out in its place without the notice about the couple.

The amended newsletter featured a note which read: "The incorrect attachment was sent with the previous email. It was a mistake and oversight by a member of the admin staff and was not approved by the mazkirut [leadership team] or Rav Shaliach [Bnei Akiva’s advisory rabbi].”

According to the Jewish News, the newsletter publishing team was mostly in favor of publishing the mazel tov, but were overruled by Bnei Akiva's religious authorities.

Bnei Akiva is considered the largest religious Zionist youth movement in the world.

In February, Bnei Akiva UK distanced itself from Israeli MK Bezalel Smotrich after two of its emissaries met with him during a visit to Britain.

Bnei Akiva UK released a statement downplaying the meeting, and emphasizing that the two emissaries were not representing the organization at the time of the meeting.

“We are aware that two Bnei Akiva Shlichim recently met MK Bezalel Smotrich and we know this has caused upset and hurt,” the group said.

“We want to make clear that the meeting went ahead without Bnei Akiva UK’s knowledge and that the Shlichim attended in an individual capacity. They were not representing Bnei Akiva UK which remains a politically non-partisan movement committed to educating our Chaverim towards tolerance and understanding in accordance with the ideals of Religious Zionism and Torah Va'Avodah.”

“At Bnei Akiva we are proud of our Religious Zionist ideology, of Am Yisrael, B'Eretz Yisrael, Al Pi Torat Yisrael. We believe that a core value within Torat Yisrael is tolerance and love for all of Am Yisrael. As Rabbi Akiva famously quoted, Ve'Ahavta Lereacha Kamocha [you shall love your neighbor as yourself].”

“As a movement we would like to reaffirm our values of Ahavat Yisrael, encouraging inclusion and acceptance of all, and rejecting all forms of racism, homophobia and hate.”