Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu knew about Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi's intention to resign from the coalition before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett did,

Zoabi told MK Moshe Arbel of Shas of her intentions. He informed his party chairman Aryeh Deri, who in turn infirmed Netanyahu.

With Zoabi's departure from the coalition, the Bennett government will have only 59 seats in the Knesset, giving the Opposition an absolute majority.

The Opposition is slated to bring a bill dissolving the Knesset to a vote next Wednesday.

MK Zoabi did not update either Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of her plans prior to penning her letter Thursday. Nor did Zoabi notify her own Meretz party, which learned of her decision from media reports. Zoabi is expected to be given a place on the Joint Arab List's Knesset slate for the next election.

Meretz chairman Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will meet with Zoabi tomorrow in an attempt to change her mind about leaving the coalition.

"Our coalition is important and we are working to preserve it. The dissolution of the coalition will be a prize for Netanyahu and Ben Gvir, and cause great damage to society as a whole - Arabs and Jews alike. Meretz and I are committed to making every effort to stabilize the government and ensure its continued existence," Horowitz said,