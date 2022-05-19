Two weeks ago, Rivky Gefner’s life was normal. She walked to school in Beit Shemesh every morning, sat through classes diligently, and after school sat on her bunkbed for hours, chatting with peers on the phone.

But now, nothing will ever be the same.

One morning, Rivky woke up with what she described to her mother as searing pain in her legs. After just one look at an X-Ray, the doctor advised Rivky to rush to the nearest hospital. It was there that Rivky was told something no 17-year-old girl should ever have to hear–

That she had cancer.

“...My life has changed completely,” Rivky shared in a vulnerable interview several days after being diagnosed.

Most young patients with Rivky’s specific diagnosis have a high survival rate, but tragically, her parents can’t afford the treatment that can save her life.

“I want to live, to get married one day, and to raise a family,” she continued.

“I want to be able to give back to the world one day…My life has barely begun. There's so much more I want to do.”

Rivky’s family has set up a crowdfunding page where they pray that they will be able to raise the funds to continue the treatment that Rivky’s young life directly depends on.

“I beg of you– Please help me live,” Rivky wrote in a moving letter.

“My life has barely begun. There's so much more I want to do. You are my last hope.”

