Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman paid a condolence visit to the family of Border Police officer Noam Raz in the town of Kida on Thursday.

Noam was killed during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists in Jenin last Friday.

Former Ambassador Friedman told the family that they had come to convey the message that the American people support the people of Israel and the State of Israel and that they felt the need to come and console them personally. "Noam was a hero, a righteous man, a great officer, a good father and a good husband," Friedman added.

Pompeo to the family that when he returns to the US he will tell the story of Noam and the story of the heroism of the State of Israel. He stressed that he would continue to support Israel in any situation in the future. The family showed the former Secretary of State a picture of Noam participating in a joint training exercise with American security forces.