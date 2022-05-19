United Torah Judaism party chief MK Moshe Gafni called Thursday for the toppling of the Bennett government by any means necessary, and as quickly as possible.

Speaking with Ma’ariv Thursday morning, Gafni excoriated the current government, which he dubbed “evil”.

“I have absolutely nothing good to say about this evil government. What have they done? Okay, so they passed a budget, and it is true that Bibi did not pass a spending plan, but their budget is evil.”

In particular, Gafni lambasted the Bennett government’s spending plan, accusing it of cutting the state deficit at the expense of lower-income Israelis.

“We can talk about deficit figures from now until tomorrow, but it is beyond debate that they are hurting the weakest – this low deficit is at the expense of the weakest groups. They took the money from the weakest and the middle class. And when they finally got around to compensating people hurt by the coronavirus, they didn’t do so as generously as Bibi did.”

The UTJ party chief went on to call for the replacement of the current government by any means – even if that means new elections.

“I prefer forming a new government [in the current Knesset], and I don’t care who heads it. Right now the preferred candidate is Netanyahu, and I’d support him. I don’t care about this government. If it comes down to the continued existence of this government, I’d prefer new elections.”