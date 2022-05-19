Russia has been testing a new generation of laser weapons in Ukraine, a government official said, according to ABC.net.

According to to Yury Borisov, the Deputy Prime Minister charged with military development, some of Russia's secret weapons are being deployed to counter the influx of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Speaking to a Moscow conference on Wednesday, Borisov said that the weapon, Peresvet, is already being deployed and could blind satellites up to 1,500 kilometers from Earth.

He added that Russia also has more powerful systems capable of burning up drones and other equipment, and said that a Tuesday test of "Zadira," the prototype for a new generation of laser weapons, was deployed in Ukraine and burned up a drone five kilometers away, within five seconds.

Speaking to Russian state television, Borisov said, "If Peresvet blinds, then the new generation of laser weapons lead to the physical destruction of the target - thermal destruction, they burn up."

"This is not some sort of exotic idea; it is the reality," he emphasized.