If you listen to right-leaning American media, you often hear that former President Donald Trump is "undefeated" in his 2022 Republican primary picks or something like 75-1. This is not true, and especially after Tuesday evening, even the kernels of truth are a major exaggeration.

Most of Trump’s endorsements have come in districts dominated by Republicans by anywhere from 20-40 points, or where the Republican candidate ran unopposed, so those can be ignored.

While Trump’s endorsement of J.D. Vance undeniably helped the celebrity emerge from a large field in the May 3 Ohio U.S. Senate race, Trump foe Mike DeWine easily won his gubernatorial primary, and Trump’s selections split last week in Nebraska and West Virginia.

This week's primaries across several states could be more troublesome in the autumn.

In Pennsylvania, Trump went all in for Dr. Mehmet Oz, much to the consternation of some outspoken Trump supporters.

With mail-in ballots still being tabulated, Oz leads David McCormick by only a couple thousand votes; however, once all mail ins are counted, McCormick figures to be the Republican nominee.

The Pennsylvania governor’s race was a victory for Trump’s candidate, though State Sen. Doug Mastriano was far ahead before Trump jumped in just 72 hours before Election Day.

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn — an unhinged 26-year-old who told stories about cocaine use; called Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy a “thug”; was twice caught bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane; told radicals to threaten members of Congress; and faced accusations of insider trading and sexual harassment — lost to unknown State Senator Chuck Edwards.

Trump had proudly endorsed Cawthorn and also likely angered Edwards and the state’s popular U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Trump-endorsee Ted Budd cruised to the GOP’s U.S. Senate nomination in the Tar Heel State, but opponents Pat McCrory and Mark Walker saw their weak candidacies fade months ago.

In the only primary with two legitimate candidates, incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little crushed Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin by over 20 points.

The scorecard for Trump in high-profile races is mediocre at best once you go dig below the surface.

And of the winners, hopefully Budd keeps North Carolina red and Vance does similarly in Ohio, but the conspiratorial Mastriano — who Democrats spent millions promoting because they feel he’s weak — and Oz, who is not even popular among Republicans, also may lose.

The lack of consistency is odd. Vance was a notorious Trump hater yet landed the coveted endorsement; Kathy Barnette, the openly MAGA candidate, endured cruel attacks by Trump and his acolytes once she surged in Pennsylvania this month.

The Trump mystique is winning. Yet he lost the House, Senate and presidency in one term. His supporters expect “winning” each day, but his 2022 record is around .500, not undefeated, nor 75-1.

November will feature one-on-one races, not large fields. Republicans are likely to have a very good night due to President Joe Biden’s disasters and political history; however, high profile races sometimes take their own path.

