World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder on Wednesday welcomed the US House of Representative’s passage of H.R. 1125, a resolution condemning rising antisemitism.

The resolution, approved by a majority of 420 to 1, calls on elected officials, faith leaders and civil society leaders to oppose antisemitism in all forms and calls for renewed efforts to combat antisemitism domestically, globally and online.

“Jew hatred is a scourge on our society. I applaud the bipartisan majority in Congress who passed this resolution to condemn antisemitism and call on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube to immediately help clean up the hatred on their platforms,” said Lauder.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, also welcomed the approval of the resolution.

“In the face of rising antisemitism, I'm encouraged to see the House's bipartisan vote on a resolution condemning antisemitism. It's an important call to action for American leaders to combat all forms of antisemitism and allow Jews to practice their faith freely and openly,” he tweeted.