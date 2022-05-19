US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the latest member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to be infected with the virus, The Associated Press reported.

Becerra tested positive while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing mild symptoms.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said he will continue to work in isolation in Berlin.

Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday but is not considered a close contact of Biden.

A number of top US officials tested for the virus in recent weeks.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and was said to be experiencing only mild symptoms.

A week earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus. Several days later, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield also tested positive for the virus and said she was only experiencing mild symptoms.

In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.