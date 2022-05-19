Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday met at the White House with US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

“I had an excellent meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the White House today. We discussed ironclad support for Israel’s security, ways to address Iranian aggression, efforts to lower tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, and support for Ukraine,” tweeted Sullivan after the meeting.

During his visit to Washington, Gantz is also expected to meet with his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The Minister will also participate in two events held for bereaved families based in Miami and in New York City, as part of a program to create a supportive community framework for the families.

He will also participate in the "All Together Again" Israel parade in New York City. The events are led by the Department for Families and Commemoration in the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency.

Before departing for Washington on Tuesday night, Gantz said, "I am going on an important trip to the United States where I will meet with the Secretary of Defense and the National Security Adviser and discuss with them the issue of increasing security cooperation and addressing the region's challenges, especially Iran."

He added, "I will also discuss the issue of Ukraine and other issues that are important for the security of the world, the region and Israel."