The US embassy in Kyiv officially reopened on Wednesday after a three-month closure due to Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"We are officially reopening operations," spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp told Reuters shortly before the US flag was raised above the embassy.

He said a small number of diplomats would return initially to staff the mission.

Consular operations will not resume immediately and a no travel advisory from the State Department remains in place across Ukraine, Langenkamp said.

The US embassy closed on February 14, ten days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Right before the start of the invasion, the US moved all State Department personnel out of Ukraine and itto Poland for security reasons.

Embassy staff spent the first two months of the war in Poland, but Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien returned to the country on May 2.