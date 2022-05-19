An Arab who infiltrated on Wednesday into the yard of a home in the town of Havat Maon in the Har Hevron Regional Council was neutralized by one of the residents of the town.

The Arab was caught by the resident, who neutralized him before he was transferred to security forces.

The Hashomer Yosh organization, which assists in security of agricultural farms across Judea and Samaria, commented on the infiltration incident, which miraculously ended without any casualties.

"The terrorists' audacity is growing and this is already the second attempt in a short time to infiltrate houses in the localities, after the incident that took place at the Maimon family's home in Tekoa," it said.

"The Jewish presence on the ground needs to be increased in order to deter terrorists and strengthen the entire settlement in Judea and Samaria and to demand that the security forces act vigorously, take preventive steps and prevent the occurrence of tragedies, as we have experienced in the past."