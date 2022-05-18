Will the Biden Administration delay the application of the Visa Waiver Program for Israelis?

Channel 12 News reported that a policy implemented by COGAT under which Israel could limit the number of foreign students allowed to study in academic institutions in the Palestinian Authority has caused outrage in Washington.

According to the report, the US sent a message to Israel threatening to suspend efforts to add Israel to the Visa Waiver Program if the policy is ever put into force.

Israel and the United States are holding discussions that are at a particularly advanced stage for the waiving of the obligation of Israeli citizens to obtain a visa to the United States.

Discussions on the issue have accelerated under the Biden Administration, but a final agreement has yet to be reached,