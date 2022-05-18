Today, the incoming Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael “Erik” Kurilla concluded his first official visit to the State of Israel as a personal guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi.



General Kurilla was welcomed by an honor guard led by LTG Kohavi at Camp Rabin (the "Kiryah"). General Kurilla participated in a series of professional meetings including intelligence briefings as well as an operational discussion led by the Chief of the General Staff and attended by the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), MG Aharon Haliva, Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk and the IDF Military Attaché to Washington, MG Hidai Zilberman.



The meetings discussed the joint challenges of the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces, first and foremost being the Iranian nuclear threat and Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East. The senior officials also discussed operational and cooperation between the two militaries and opportunities for expansion in light of the IDF's realignment to the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility.



The IDF officials also presented the main points of the IDF’s operational activity in the Northern and Palestinian arenas with an emphasis on future innovations in fire, strike, intelligence, connectivity and digital capabilities.



Following the meetings, General Kurilla observed a situational assessment in the “Fortress of Zion” J3 Command and Control Center as part of the "Chariots of Fire'' exercise - A large-scale exercise, which is focused on a month-long campaign and demonstrates updated operational plans, adjusted military capabilities, new combat methods, including practicing operational cooperation with the U.S. Armed Forces.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi: “I welcome the CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Kurilla for his visit to Israel, a visit that deepens the shared knowledge regarding common challenges of our two nations and the security challenges facing the State of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces faces a wide range of threats in a variety of regions, from knives to nuclear weapons, from Jenin to Isfahan. The Israel Defense Forces works in all arenas to gather intelligence, thwart threats and prepare for a campaign in all possible arenas. We are in the midst of a large-scale exercise, which is focused on a month-long campaign. The exercise demonstrates updated operational plans, adjusted military capabilities and new combat methods, including practicing cooperation with the U.S. Armed Forces. At the conclusion of the exercise, the Israel Defense Forces’ readiness for a campaign will be at its peak. Coinciding with the exercise, in the last two months the Israel Defense Forces has been combatting Palestinian terrorism through intense operational activities conducted day and night to thwart terrorist operatives and weapons. This visit is further proof of our important alliance with the U.S. and its armed forces. This is a strong and resilient alliance including wide-ranging military cooperation that has been strengthened in recent years. This alliance proves time and time again to be a strategic asset to the security of the State of Israel. The Middle East must remain a top priority to every nation that wants a stable world in which radical enemies are weakened and deterred. That is why the cooperation between us is not optional but a duty we must continue and strengthen".