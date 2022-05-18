Thousands of people turned out for the annual Lag B'Omer celebrations at Mount Meron Wednesday evening.

The site is prepared to hold a maximum of 16,000 people, a fraction of the 100,000 the site has seen in previous years.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said this morning: "I ask the public to act in accordance with the directives that have been published and to go only with a ticket so that we can have a safe celebration."

Last year, 45 people were killed in a crush during the Lag B'Omer celebrations on Mount Meron in the worst civilian disaster in Israel's history.