An indictment was filed Wednesday against Ilana Sporta Haniya, the woman who is suspected of sending threatening letters to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family.

The suspect and her lawyer, Adi Carmeli, continue to deny the allegations against her.

The envelope containing the letter also contained a bullet. The letter read: "This is the bullet that will hit your soft underbelly Naftali Bennett and directly hit Yoni Bennett if you do not resign."

Last week, Sporta Haniya was arrested in connection with the case, and on Wednesday, a prosecution statement will be issued against her, which will include the obligation to file an indictment by next Sunday, according to a report on Channel 13 News.

Sporta Haniya has remained in custody since her arrest, and on Monday, Channel 13 revealed the body of evidence against her. Police have stated that the testimony of an expert graphologist has confirmed that the writing on the envelopes is Sporta Haniya's; furthermore, security camera footage has been uncovered which was shown to the suspect while in custody.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen in her office, wearing gloves, and taking a sheet of paper from a printer and placing it in a plastic bag. She can also be seen placing an additional object in the bag, and police investigators have surmised that it was the bullet that was sent with the letter.