The Israel Ministry of Defense inaugurated the national pavilion at the 2022 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida.

The Israeli Pavilion, led by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - SIBAT, will include some of Israel’s leading defense industries focused on special operations forces technologies. The cutting-edge systems and products showcased include autonomous technologies, protective equipment, training simulators, and more.

Head of Sibat, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas said: “SIBAT and the Israeli defense industries participating in SOFIC 2022 will have the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge, top-tier technological capabilities that constitute some of the world’s leading technologies in the field of special operations forces.”

“We are looking forward to sharing advanced solutions designed to overcome the field’s diverse challenges with our partners in the United States and to further expand our technological collaboration with the participating industries.”

The defense industries participating in the exhibition include Copterpix, D-fend Solutions, Hagor Industries, Magam Safety, Magna BSP, Nir-Or, Robotican, Simlat and Thermal Beacon.