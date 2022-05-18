A Russian soldier captured by Ukraine pleaded guilty on Wednesday to war crimes in a Kyiv courtroom.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year old Russian soldier was the first to be tried in a court for war crimes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. He stands accused of killing a 62-year old civilian in the Sumy region of Ukraine, the prosecutor general’s office said.

When asked how he pleaded, the soldier said “fully,” CNN reported. He was placed in a glass box in the courtroom, which was packed with observers, reporters and cameras.

When the court asked if he wanted to make a statement through his Ukrainian-Russian interpreter, he did not do so.

The victim’s family were also present and expected to testify. But the trial was postponed until Thursday due to the crowd that showed up at the courthouse.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a Wednesday statement that Russia had no information about the charges against Shishimarin, calling them “unacceptable,” “outrageous” and “staged.”

“We still have no information about this case. And the ability to provide assistance is also very limited due to the absence of our diplomatic mission [in Ukraine],” Peskov said.

He added when asked about Russia’s response to war crimes charges against Russian soldiers in Ukraine that the allegations were based on “staged incidents.”