Neighbors in an Israeli town looked on in shock and horror not long ago, and police dragged a young religious father out of his home, and drove him away to jail.

The man in question, as well as several rabbis, maintain that he has been falsely accused. His wife and five children were left behind in a state of shock and horror.

The young father is still awaiting trial, and has endured shocking conditions in jail. Those close to the family say that his health is deteriorating rapidly and that they are concerned for his safety. A video from Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman of Jerusalem asks the public to please donate what they can toward legal fees, so that the man can have his trial and return home.

If they do not afford the legal expenses they need, the man will die in jail.

Donations are being collected via The Chesed Fund for a limited time.