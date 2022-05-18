A new synagogue in Germany will be inaugurated this Sunday, May 22 in Eisenberg (Thuringia).

The synagogue will be opened in a hospital in East Germany, and will offer a full kosher program for Jewish patients from around the world.

This is a special occasion for Germany, which is very much welcomed in the rabbinic world. It not only sends a positive message from Germany, but also has a great signal effect for the future of Jewish life in Europe.

Internationally, the Waldkliniken Eisenberg is one of the leading hospitals in the field of orthopedics. With its new building designed by star architect Matteo Thun, the municipal facility has been attracting much attention in Germany and abroad since 2020.

The 30-square-meter Synagogue Eisenberg, with furnishings from the well-known Kibuz Lavi and a Torah financed through donations, will be a full-fledged synagogue. A part of the Jewish community of Thuringia, it will be led by Rabbi Yitshak Ehrenberg with the support of the mashgiach Rabbi Motti Waitsman.

The groundbreaking hospital's synagogue will be inaugurated by Rabbi Yitshak Ehrenberg of Berlin, and will be called Synagogue Eisenberg. High-ranking political and religious leaders and representatives from civil society are expected to attend the inauguration, among them Bodo Ramelow, Minister President of the Free State of Thuringia; Charlotte Knobloch, former President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany and President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria since 1985; Alexander Nachama, Rabbi of the Jewish Community of Thuringia; and Avichai Apel, Rabbi of the Jewish Community in Frankfurt and Executive Board Member of the Orthodox Rabbinical Conference Germany (ORD).

Following the inauguration, Thuringia will be home to both the oldest synagogue in Europe, the Old Synagogue in Erfurt, and the youngest, the Synagogue Eisenberg.