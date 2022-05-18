Department of Production and Procurement in the Israel Ministry of Defense

Israel's Defense Ministry has delivered defensive gear for emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine.

In accordance with the directive of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 vests for emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine.

The equipment was acquired by the Department for Defense Production and Procurement in the Ministry of Defense.

In March, Igor Zhovkva, diplomatic adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Israel of withholding defense equipment from Ukraine - despite the fact that providing such equipment was likely to anger Russia and endanger Israel's ability to defend its northern border.

Shortly after the accusation was made, Israel caved and agreed to provide Ukraine with defensive equipment. Last week, Russia fired at Israeli planes over Syria for the first time.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has provided humanitarian aid packages, sent first responders, and even set up a field hospital in Ukraine.