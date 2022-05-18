Following last year's Lag Ba'omer disaster, insurance companies in Israel and abroad have refused to insure this year's Lag Ba'omer events on Mount Meron, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Kikar Hashabbat also discovered that the insurance companies are refusing to insure those attending Lag Ba'omer events in other locations around Israel as well, against damage or harm which may be caused at these events.

A request made to Knesset members asking them to enact legislation forcing those financial institutions which are under State supervision to find a solution for such events has not yet received a positive response.

Yossi Refaeli, a haredi insurance agent, told Kikar Hashabbat, "Every year we would put out a proposal to insurance companies to insure the Lag Ba'omer events in Meron, with no difficulties."

"But this year, due to the Meron disaster, all of the insurance companies in Israel and abroad have refused to present an offer to the proposal and take part in insuring the events on Mount Meron and in a few other locations around Israel."

Following this, the organizers received a letter of indemnification from the State, taking responsibility for any unusual events.