Following the tragedy that took place last year, United Hatzalah has completed its professional and logistical preparations for providing medical security for the pilgrims who will be coming to visit Meron this year for the Lag Ba'Omer holiday. The operation will begin today (Wednesday afternoon) and continue until the end of the festivities on Thursday night.

Doctors, paramedics, and EMTs from across the country who participated in the event last year will be taking part in providing medical security once again. They will be working both as teams on foot and with ambulances and will be divided up into shifts in order to provide widespread coverage on all parts of Mount Meron around the clock.

"This is a type of closure for the volunteers who participated last year and did everything they could to save lives amid the tragedy that occurred," said President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer. "We have successfully completed the preparations for the festival like we do each year. Our volunteers prove their dedication to safeguarding the lives of those who chose to celebrate at the site each year. We hope that this year there will be no major incidents and that everyone enjoys the holiday in peace."



Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel said, "I am proud of our close work and partnership with the Israeli police and other relevant bodies with regard to this event. Together we have built a model that will allow our volunteers together with other emergency personnel will ensure the safety of those who make the pilgrimage. We strongly encourage all visitors to adhere to the safety regulations put in place for this event."