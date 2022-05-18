The Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT), a leader in expanding the religious community’s participation in higher education, has announced that it has launched a Business Administration program at its Tal Campus for women.

The three-year program, which will launch in the Fall 2022 semester, will be the first and only English-speaking business degree that is exclusively offered for women in Jerusalem.

Women and men enrolled in the College’s business programs will also now have the opportunity to pursue a new concentration in Data Analytics. This new offering is poised to provide students with a leg up in the job market upon graduation, as the most lucrative positions in the business world are actively seeking employees with data analytics knowledge and skills.

To date, JCT’s academic programs for women and men alike have produced job placement rates of over 90 percent for Haredim and other students from Israel’s underserved communities, with alums securing immediate employment upon graduation in leading firms such as Intel, Texas Instruments, Check Point, and IBM.

Additionally, as JCT prides itself as an institution which empowers religious students to navigate the delicate balance between Torah learning and secular academics, the new business program will also offer Jewish studies in the mornings.

The new program expands the momentum surrounding the College’s Tal Campus, which currently offers a Computer Science degree in English. Slated to break ground this year, the new Tal Campus will be permanent home for up to 3,000 of JCT’s female students in nursing, computer science, electro-optics, industrial engineering, accounting, and management, providing increased opportunities for national religious, Haredi, and Ethiopian women.

The new Business Administration B.A. is a viable option to young religious women studying at the Tal Campus who are interested in pursuing a path of not only career success, but also the flexibility to continue to balance part-time employment with their personal and family responsibilities.

“With this new degree, our students will be challenged by subjects that offer real added value to the job market. Classes like data mining, machine learning, and Python coding are the building blocks to any lucrative career in analytics in the business world,” Shlomo Anapolle, International Program Director at JCT, said.

The new Tal Campus will also enable the opening of an industrial engineering and management track for Haredi women. JCT is home to approximately 5,000 students from religious backgrounds, making it Jerusalem’s second-largest academic institution. The College’s vision is well-aligned with its home city of Jerusalem, helping to position the capital as a national hub for academic excellence in science, technology, and other disciplines.