הפגנת הסטודנטים הציונים באוניברסיטה העברית תא לביא

Two Arab students from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem were suspended after they spat at Jewish students who were demonstrating with Israeli flags.

The Jewish students were demanding increased security on campus during their demonstration when the two Arab students approached the demonstrators and spat at them.

Following the incident, the Jewish students complained and the Arab students were suspended. The case has been sent to a disciplinary committee.

Avraham Hasson, chairman of the Hebrew University Likud chapter, said in response to the suspensions that "public pressure works. Following the difficult sights we have seen across campuses in recent days we have decided to stop being silent and demand that a sense of security and national pride return to the walls of the university. We will continue to shout and fight so that these events do not happen again. We thank the university administration for its quick and clear response."