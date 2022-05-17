The US and Israeli Air Forces will take part in a joint exercise simulating an attack on Iran, Channel 13 News reported.

The simulated attack on Iran will be held as part of the 'Chariots of Fire' military exercise, one of the longest such exercises in the history of the IDF.

Earlier today, the Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, has landed in Israel for his first official visit in his new position.



The visit, hosted by the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, will focus on the ongoing operational cooperation between the State of Israel and the U.S., maintaining regional stability and dealing with joint operational threats and challenges in the region.

The exercise will take place in two weeks, when many Israeli fighter jets will simulate an attack in Iran, and the US Air Force will refuel the Israeli aircraft.

This is meant to send a clear message to Tehran at a time when talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the western powers have stalled.

The 'Chariots of Fire' exercise was originally planned for last May, but was postponed when conflict broke out between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. The exercise will last a full month.