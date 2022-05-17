Police stopped a minibus carrying members of an extremist haredi sect on suspicion of attempting to disrupt the Lag B'Omer celebrations on Mount Meron tomorrow night.

During a search of the minibus, police found four bags full of utility knives, cutters, hammers, and other items which were allegedly meant to be used to sabotage the event's communication's infrastructure and screens.

Police are preparing for possible disruptions of the event, which is being held with more restrictions than usual following the disaster at last year's event in which 45 celebrants were killed.

The police said in a statement: "We take very seriously the behavior of law-breaking extremists, who try in every way possible to sabotage the celebration. Sabotaging the infrastructure, beyond disrupting the event and causing anguish to the participants, could constitute a real danger to those on-site event that the command and control infrastructure is damaged."

"The police will act with determination in order to enable the normal prayers and arrangements at the site and will use a strong hand against these lawbreakers," the police added.