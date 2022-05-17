Legendary media adviser for the US Embassy in Israel Yael Feldboy has passed away, the embassy announced Tuesday.

Yael served in the embassy for 27 years before retiring in 2017 During that time she worked with twelve US ambassadors - from Sam Louis and Thomas Pickering, to Dan Shapiro and David Friedman - and "nurtured" a generation of reporters, from Udi Segal to Yonit Levy.

"The direct connection we have with the US Embassy in Tel Aviv was very important to our daily journalism," Israel National News Editor-in-Chief Uzi Baruch said when she retired. "Yael was extremely efficient and professional, and did everything in a kind and friendly manner."