Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday to congratulate him on his reelection.

Macron was reelected in a runoff election last month against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen after no candidate won a clear majority in the first round of the election.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked President Macron for his support for Israel in the face of terrorist attacks and for France's commitment to Israel's security.

The two leaders discussed the tightening of ties between Israel and France, and the strong bilateral relations between the countries in all fields. In addition, they discussed the security situation in the Middle East, in particular Iran's malign influence in the region, and discussed opportunities for cooperation between Israel and France as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine and its implications.

While the discussion was cordial, Macron raised the issue of settlements with Bennett and said that he was concerned by Bennett's recent statements on the issue.

Prime Minister Bennett and President Macron agreed to meet soon.