On Monday night at around 9:00 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in a gas station right off the main road near the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm. The shooting was seemingly untargeted, however, the perpetrator is still on the loose. Nearby passersby called emergency services for help.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ans Jabarin was the first to arrive at the scene. As soon as he was notified of the emergency, Ans ran out of his house, jumped onto his motorcycle, and arrived in under 3 minutes at the location of the injured victim.

The gas station was crowded with troubled people, all disturbed by the act of violence they had just witnessed. Many of them were yelling and screaming for help. Ans immediately took control of the situation. He asked the surrounding citizens to give him space so he could do his work and treat the patient.

Ans quickly assessed the victim’s situation. The man had sustained two bullet wounds, one on his right leg and one on his lower back. He was semi-conscious and was rapidly losing large amounts of blood. Ans bandaged up the wounds to stop the blood loss, then inserted two IVs with fluids to make up for what the patient had lost from the open wounds.

“As soon as the patient’s wounds were wrapped up and he was hooked up to fluids, we could clearly see that he was quickly regaining strength,” said Ans with relief.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Sanaa Mahameed, the first Muslim woman to be part of the ambucycle Unit in United Hatzalah, was at work, driving an ambulance. When she received the notification of the emergency she drove straight to the gas station, arriving together with the intensive care ambulance at the scene.

Together with the help of Ans, Sanaa transferred the patient into the ambulance for quick transport to the nearest hospital for continued treatment.

“As you can imagine, the first few incidents of violence that I responded to as an EMT were pretty traumatic and emotional for me,” related Ans. “But I feel like, now, this has already become something I am almost used to, sadly. It is far too regular an occurrence here in the Muslim towns in the Galilee. Even though it is difficult to witness these instances, I manage to keep a cool head and treat the patient without letting my emotions get in the way. There will be time for that when the patient is stabilized and safe.”

“It's a real honor to be part of the ambucycle unit,” said Sanaa. “It helps me arrive quickly to many emergencies such as this one. Unfortunately, there are cases of shootings very often in our area, so I try to respond to as many as I can in order to help.”