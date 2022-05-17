Click here to join JCNY 2022 - the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in NYC

Dina Hahn, President of World Emunah, will be at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference on May 22 in New York City.

The Emunah women’s organization began more than 85 years ago. It was established in Israel by its “founding mothers to help women pioneers who came to Israel for whatever needs they had, whether it be fighting for their place among the men in their right to work or rights to be associated with them. And we keep on doing that, fighting for women’s rights to this day,” Hahn tells Israel National News.

There are kindergartens and daycare centers of Emunah throughout Israel. They have around 10,000 children in their centers. It started with the pioneer women who had opportunities for jobs but didn’t have anywhere to leave their children.

“When the pioneers came there was no family around. There was no one to help. So we started the daycare centers to have a place. And this is our slogan to this day: ‘Just like in the hands of mommy,’” Hahn says.

People tend to think of Emunah as just daycare centers but they do much more, including caring for 800 children every year in their five children’s homes around Israel.

“Some of them live in the Emunah home from very young childhood until they go to the army, and we keep looking after them after that. We look after them in the army like parents come to visit them, so we do come to visit them. Parents lead them to the chuppah when it comes time to get married, the director of the home is the one who would lead them to the chuppah, and who would look after their needs with their first baby.”

All the activity that Emunah does inside of Israel is thanks to the support of World Emunah.

“All Emunah’s operations within the State of Israel costs a lot of money, so we have affiliates of Emunah around the world. These branches are groups of women who are religious Zionist women whose aim is to support whatever needs Israeli society has, and these may change from year to year, from era to era. They are there to help us, to raise funds for us, to come visit, to meet the children in the children’s homes, to get to know the directors. They really are involved, not only money-size, they are involved in their hearts with anything that Emunah is doing for Israeli society.”

Hahn will be at the Jerusalem Conference to “bring Emunah to communities or to individuals who may not have heard of it, or if they’ve heard, have not yet been attached with us or associated with us. So that’s the hope.”

