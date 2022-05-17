The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday morning discussed preparing the Draft Law for its second and third Knesset readings.

Since the coalition has lost its majority, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) party has frozen its coalition activities, it is estimated that the law will not have a majority supporting it.

MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism), who was present at the discussion, asked why the issue was being discussed, if the estimation is that the law will not pass anyway.

"The situation right now seems that it is not possible to pass the law," he said. "Are we sitting here in vain?"

The Committee's Chair, MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), responded, "My intention is to finish processing this law within three weeks. I believe that we will be able to pass the law. I believe that these interests will take priority over the positions."