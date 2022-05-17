Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Tuesday morning that Tehran is just weeks away from being able to produce sufficient fissile material necessary for a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at Reichman University in Herzliya a day before his trip to Washington, Gantz said Iran’s nuclear program is making significant progress both qualitatively and quantitatively.

“Iran continues to gain knowledge and irreversible experience in developing, researching, and producing advanced centrifuges. Iran is just a few weeks away from building up enough fissile material for its first bomb, and possesses 60 kilograms of uranium at 60% enrichment.”