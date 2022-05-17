Overnight, IDF and Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Hable, Halhul, ad-Dhahiriya, the Aida and Dheisha Camps and the city of Shechem (Nablus), to apprehend wanted suspects.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers operated in the city of Qalqilya and apprehended five suspects involved in terrorist activity. During the activity, an additional suspect was apprehended and an M-16 rifle was confiscated in the city of Ras Karkar.

IDF soldiers also operated in the Al Fara Camp and apprehended two wanted suspects involved in terrorist activity.

During the activity, gunshots were fired at soldiers and shots were heard in the area.

A total of 18 wanted suspects involved in terrorist activity were apprehended overnight.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.