A man was killed in a train accident in the coastal city of Netanya Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Ha'Ari Street in Netanya, when a pedestrian was struck by a passing train.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Barbar who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "After a number of EMS personnel conducted searches in the area the man was found near the section of the railway by Kiryat HaSharon. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered."