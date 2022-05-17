An attempted terrorist stabbing attack was reported in Samaria Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near an army position near the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, when a terrorist attempted to stab an Israeli soldier.

Other Israeli security personnel on the scene opened fire, neutralizing the terrorist.

No injuries were reported by Israeli security forces.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the incident, but did not disclose the condition of the neutralized terrorist.

"Following the initial report regarding the stabbing attack adjacent to the entrance to the city of Nablus, an assailant armed with a knife charged toward IDF soldiers stationed in the area. The assailant attempted to stab the soldiers, who responded with live fire and neutralized the assailant. No IDF injuries were reported."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan slammed the Bennett government following the attempted attack.

"The entire nation of Israel backs the IDF soldiers, the Israel Police, and the security forces who prevent murderous terror attacks day after day in Samaria and across the country, but at the same time, we have to say things clearly to this government, which over and over again fails to deter attacks: Once again, we wake up to a morning in which Palestinian Authority terrorists are trying, without concern, to murder Israelis in broad daylight."

"The Israeli government has lost our deterrence. This is obvious to everyone. The Palestinian Authority is funding incitement and is sending terrorists for these attacks. And things won't change until the political leadership instructs the security forces to operate in these villages. Arrest the senior Palestinian Authority leaders who send these terrorists. Until that happens, we will continue to wake up to many more mornings like this. This government needs to wake up."