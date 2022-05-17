MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra’am party, said on Monday that Ra’am places the responsibility for the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh on the Israeli government and demands the establishment of an international commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Arabic, Abbas said that Ra'am's return to the coalition was made possible after a week of negotiations with the government that led to agreements and understandings regarding the demands Ra'am made on exercising the rights of Arab society and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

As part of the achievements in the negotiations, Abbas noted the recognition of a number of additional unrecognized towns and a change in enforcement policy regarding illegal construction.

Referring to the holy sites, Abbas said the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an exclusive right of two billion Muslims worldwide, and the management of the mosque's affairs should be in the hands of the Kingdom of Jordan, which sponsors the site through the Islamic Endowment Department.

Abbas noted that the Arab residents of Israel are Palestinian Arabs who are part of the Palestinian people and the Arab nation, but since they received Israeli citizenship, Ra’am thus manages relations with the establishment within the various aspects of citizenship, in an attempt to change decision-making and exercise the rights of Arab society.

Asked about the comments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who called on Israeli Arabs to take up arms and branded Abbas a traitor, the Ra’am chairman said he would not respond to Sinwar's remarks but noted that Ra’am does not take orders from beyond "inside 1948", meaning the State of Israel.

Abbas stressed that Sinwar's call for Israeli Arabs to carry out terrorist attacks is very dangerous as it could lead to another "Nakba" (catastrophe -ed.) for Arab society, and is contrary to the historical policy of the Palestinian leadership, from Yasser Arafat to Ahmad Yassin, who refrained from mobilizing Israeli Arabs to the fight against Israel or from giving them orders.

In the political context, Abbas noted that Ra’am has become a very significant factor in Israeli politics, and as proof of that, said that everyone in Israel was waiting to hear the decision of the Islamic Movement's Shura Council regarding staying in the coalition or leaving it.