Ilana Sporta Haniya, the woman who was arrested on suspicion of sending threatening letters with a bullet to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's family, will remain in custody for the next three days, and Channel 13 News on Monday revealed the main evidence against her - the envelope that was sent to the workplace of the Prime Minister’s wife, Gilat.

Police say that the handwriting of Sporta Haniya can clearly be seen on the envelope and that this was confirmed by a graphologist.

On Monday, she was shown a security video in which she is seen in the office, wearing gloves, taking a page out of the printer and putting it in a plastic bag. She was then seen putting something else into the bag and investigators speculate that it was the bullet that was sent with the letter.

The suspect denies any wrongdoing. Her attorney, Adi Carmeli, said, “The District Court ordered a further two-day detention to allow the police to take further action. I am confident that the police will not have in the next two days the evidence that they have not had until today, therefore all the attempts by the police to pressure and influence my client to confess to things she did not do will not succeed.”