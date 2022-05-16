Violent riots broke out in multiple locations in eastern Jerusalem Monday night during the funeral of a man who died after being injured during a riot on the Temple Mount last month.

In one incident in At-Tur, a terrorist attempted to run over a group of Border Policemen.

The officers fired at the vehicle's tires and arrested five people who were inside it. No injuries were reported during the attack.

Officers responded to rioters who threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at them.

The riots occurred during the funeral of Walid al-Sharif, a rioter who fell and hit his head after throwing stones at security forces on the Temple Mount in April. He was severely injured and taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police are continuing to attempt to bring the riots under control.