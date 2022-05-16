A heated debate occurred during the Knesset's '40 signatures' debate Monday evening.

The discussion dealt with the problems of governance in the Negev, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took pride in reaching solutions for the regulation of the illegal localities in the Negev.

He attacked the previous government and backed Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas. "I did not know Mansour, I only heard that Bibi met him many times in Balfour. I said I would not meet him in secret, he's not a mistress. Kish, Bibi and Yariv Levin who exchanged drafts with him in secret, in your life, you do not do that."

The prime minister attacked opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed "my predecessor undertook to the Americans to establish a consulate in Abu Dis. I said no. Check it out on Google."

"Hamas leader Sinwar was released by my predecessors, the previous government acted according to the policy of containment. I do not apologize. The one who should apologize is the one who has stood here for the last decade," Bennett added.

He said, "There is a coalition of Tibi, Odeh, Bibi and Ben Gvir and it is working against us. The vision of the opposition is elections and the vision of the government is work and livelihood."

Bennett's remarks were repeatedly interrupted by members of the opposition who shouted harsh words at him. When he got off the stage, he was called "you" time and time again.