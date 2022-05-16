Two arrests were made after a fan of rival team Burnley FC was filmed making Nazi salutes during a home game against the Tottenham Hotspurs in London, England on Sunday.

A man in the visiting team area of the stands was filmed performing the antisemitic gesture while the man next to him pretended to cry in the direction of the Tottenham fans.

The men were removed from the stadium and then arrested by police, charged with a racially aggravated public order offence and placed in custody.

Commenting on the footage which quickly spread on social media, fans called the actions of the two men “shameful” and “disgusting,” with many calling for the two accused to be banned for life by the team.

"The club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following discriminatory gestures at today’s match,” the Hotspurs said in a statement on Sunday. "We shall be supporting the police with their investigation."

Burnley also released a statement confirming that arrested were made.

“This is now a police investigation and, collectively, we will work with Tottenham Hotspur, Met Police and Lancs Police on this matter,” the team said.

The Hotspurs have been traditionally associated with their large Jewish fanbase and the team has been frequently attacked with antisemitic slurs in the past.

In February, the Hotspurs, which had previously defended its fans’ self-designation as “yids,” for the first time asked that the offensive term no longer be used.

In March, British police investigated footage of a group of Arsenal fans on a crowded train travelling to their team’s game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

In the footage, the group sings a chant against Tottenham fans that contains the phrase “F***ing Jew.” After they finish singing, one fan says, “Love that one” and some of the others laugh.

In April, a UK sports radio station apologized to the Tottenham football club and its Jewish chairman Daniel Levy after a caller’s on-air antisemitic slur was broadcast live during a Youtube show.