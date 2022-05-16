Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expelled MK Idit Silman from the Yamina faction meeting Monday afternoon after she refused to support the appoint of Matan Kahana as Religious Affairs Minister.

Bennett asked Silman "Have you no shame to come here?". The remaining Yamina members continued the meeting without her.

MK Silman threw the government into chaos last month when she resigned as coalition whip, removing the coalition's majority of 61 MKs.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman delivered an implicit threat to Silman, warning that she could be declared a defector MK if she does not vote in favor of the budget the government intends to pass in the coming weeks. Such a move would bar her from running with any party currently in the Knesset in the next elections.