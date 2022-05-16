Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar began the weekly New Hope faction meeting Monday by referencing the demands to change the Nationality Law and conveyed a clear message to the other coalition members.

"Israel is a Jewish and democratic state. Therefore, the Nationality Law - which anchors Israel's identity as a Jewish state - will not be repealed or changed. This law has also successfully passed judicial review by eleven judges in the Supreme Court," Sa'ar said.

"Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people and has equal rights for all its citizens. The Nationality Law does not infringe on the individual rights of the citizens of Israel, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. It is appropriate to anchor the principle of equality in the Basic Law, but this should be done not in the Nationality Law, but in the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty. The emphasis is on equality in the rights of the individual. Such a bill was submitted by myself and by other members of the faction at the beginning of the current Knesset and also in the past," he said. "This is the position of New Hope and we are aware of the existence of coalition agreements on the issue and the position of other factions in the Knesset."

He added that this week he would promote a law targeting those who employ, house, or drive people who are in Israel illegally. "We will also increase the punishment, in addition set minimum fines, and take administrative measures and continue to find more ways to strengthen security."