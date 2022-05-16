Just after her husband, Rabbi Raziel Shevach, was killed in a terror attack, Yael Shevach began receiving regular deliveries of fresh vegetables from an anonymous vegetable seller.

"It started the week after the murder," Shevach told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. "There is someone from Kedumim and once every two weeks he brings me a delivery from some vegetable seller. Apparently from Kfar Saba."

More than the vegetables themselves, the feeling that comes from receiving such a delivery is amazing, she said.

"It's amazing to receive them - each and every time."

On Twitter, Shevach said, "For four and a half years, once every two weeks I receive all of this abundance from an anonymous vegetable seller. You don't get used to such an amazing thing."

משלוח הירקות ליעל שבחצילום: באדיבות המצלם

