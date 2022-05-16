Israel's Education Ministry is working with Shabak (Israel Security Agency) to identify teachers who encourage terror, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, a new, recently-created policy aims to identify ahead of time educational staff who are suspected of involvement in terror or encouragement thereof.

The report added that the new policy was formulated following two terror attacks - one in Jerusalem and one in Be'er Sheva - perpetrated by Arab teachers, and additional instances of terror-supporting statements by Arab teachers on social media.

The Education Ministry is interested in removing, or preventing the entry of, those involved in terror into the educational system.

The policy was revealed in a closed discussion of the Knesset's Education Committee. According to several MKs who were present at the meeting, the Shabak chief recently met the Education Ministry's Director General, and the two decided that Shabak would transfer information directly to the Ministry regarding instances in which there is a suspicion that an educator supports or is involved in terror activities.