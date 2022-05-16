Just over a week ago, Boaz Gol left his home to go learn Torah. His Torah learning was important to him, helped him stay grounded. But when the sound of sirens filled the air, Boaz’s wife started to get the feeling that something wasn’t right.

Time and time and time again she called his cell phone but there was no answer. What she didn’t know was that he said been attacked with an axe by a terrorists, and was bleeding to death in the park. She and their 5 kids would never see him again.

Donations are being collected to help Mrs. Gol to raise her children with safety & security now that she is a widow. Help is urgently needed, as Boaz had been the main financial supporter.